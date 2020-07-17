Menu Search Log in

State Fair manager resigns

Robin Jennison, manager of the Kansas State Fair, is resigning his post because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin Jennison said he hopes his resignation will allow other employees to keep their jobs.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The general manager for the Kansas State Fair announced Thursday he has resigned, saying he is leaving to keep front-line workers employed after the fair was canceled amid pandemic concerns.

“The impact that COVID-19 has had and will continue to have on the Kansas State Fair will be significant,” Robin Jennison wrote in his resignation letter. “It is my intent that — in serving as the first casualty — it hopefully will lessen the impact on our other employees.”

The fair board voted last week to cancel the event for the first time in its 100-year history after several large vendors pulled out over coronavirus concerns.

