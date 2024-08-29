State GOP legislators aim to reclaim budget authority

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans pressing to reform the Legislature’s annual budget-writing process want to displace governors from the lead role in proposing state spending changes, alter a Statehouse culture that embraced the three-day workweek, and make it difficult for lobbyists to slip special-interest earmarks into bills.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson, the Republicans who formed an interim legislative committee to work on the budgeting overhaul, said the plan involved formation of a powerful permanent committee of a dozen or so legislators who would start work on a version of the state budget as much as three months before the legislative session began in January. For years, legislators have waited to start until the Kansas governor presented detailed budget recommendations.

The GOP legislative leaders said this newly empowered committee would produce a baseline budget that would be introduced in bill form on the first day of the legislative session. Under this scenario, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget recommendations released in mid-January 2025 would become a supplemental source rather than the starting point for budget deliberations at the Capitol.

Hawkins, who represents a Wichita district, said the Legislature had to reclaim budget authority ceded long ago to the executive branch. He cautioned skeptics of GOP maneuvering that it would be wrong to assume the objective was a personal attack on Kelly.

“This process has nothing to do with the governor,” Hawkins said. “If you’re going to focus on the governor, probably not the wisest thing to do, because this process has happened over time with many, many different governors.”

“I look at this as an opportunity for us to examine a process that probably is flawed, not badly flawed, but … there’s opportunities to make it better,” the House speaker said. “Just because we’ve always done something some way doesn’t mean that that’s the best way to do it.”

Grace Hoge, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Kelly’s handling of budget duties contributed to a state budget surplus and implementation of sustainable tax reductions.

“Just like Kansas families, Governor Kelly understands responsible budgeting,” Hoge said. “Every year her budget proposal is meticulously crafted and presented to the Legislature at the beginning of the session, as is required by law. Governor Kelly’s fiscal responsibility reversed years of financial instability and led to a record budget surplus that has resulted in substantial, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans. The current budgeting process works.”

Masterson, of Andover, said the Legislature’s early attention to details of the state budget would allow the House and Senate to move quickly on spending decisions during the regular session. He said the shift would enable legislators to dedicate more time to individual agency operations and, potentially, save tax dollars.

“I feel like our state is ready for some kind of reorganization,” said Masterson, who made a distinction between budget recommendations of Republican and Democratic governors. “You’ll have a Republican governor, for example, or somebody you trust, and you trust the administration to build the budgets, and then you kind of rubber stamp stuff. And, then, you switch, and you have (the) opposition party and then there’s all that same power.”

A 2021 report by the National Association of State Budget Officers indicated 36 states introduced the governor’s budget as a bill in the Legislature, which has been the practice in Kansas. The report said 14 states had a process in which drafting the budget was a responsibility of the legislature.

Nailing budget earmarks

The Kansas Legislature’s interim committee assigned the task of piecing together a new process for shaping the annual state budget met last week and was expected to convene again in September.

In this initial meeting, there was enthusiasm for imposition of boundaries to curtail influence of special-interest lobbyists who have proven adept at winning budget earmarks by evading the regular legislative process. It was suggested the six-person conference committees that negotiate finer points of the budget be forbidden from independently adding expenditure provisos pitched by lobbyists. Instead, lobbyists would be compelled to run their earmarks through a regular House or Senate budget committee and to secure endorsement of House and Senate Republican leaders.

Rep. Troy Waymaster, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said it might irritate some legislators to learn the list of reform ideas included a change in the workday culture at the statehouse.