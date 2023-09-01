 | Fri, Sep 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

State invests $48 million for bridges

Several decaying Kansas bridges will get attention next year, now that the state has allocated more than $48 million for their repairs. The earmark was announced by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

By

State News

September 1, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly visited Dodge City to outline a two-year plan to invest $48.7 million in improving safety of city or county bridges statewide. She was joined by Liberal Rep. Shannon Francis, left, the Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen image from submitted photo

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Transportation earmarked $42.3 million in federal funding to support $6.4 million in local government investment over the next two years to improve safety of nearly three dozen city or county bridges outside of the state highway system.

KDOT said a total of 15 projects were included in the 2024 map and blended $21.8 million funneled through the state and $4.7 million in local matching dollars. The plan would replace 16 bridges and permanently remove 12 bridges from local road systems.

The $7 million in federal aid and $2 million from Dodge City allowed work to proceed on a new bridge on 14th Avenue over the Arkansas River. In northeast Kansas, $750,000 from Congress and $86,000 tied to a 10% local match enabled work on a bridge east of Highland.

Related
August 9, 2019
March 15, 2017
July 23, 2012
February 15, 2012
Most Popular