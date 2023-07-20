 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

State may end mega tax breaks that lured projects to Kansas

A tax subsidy law helped bring mega projects such as the new Panasonic factory in De Soto. Some conservative lawmakers voiced concern about how much the state was giving away, as Gov. Kelly's administration seeks to extend the law.

By

State News

July 20, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Construction crews continue building the Panasonic electrical vehicle battery plant in De Soto. The $4 billion factory is expected to begin operation in early 2025. Photo by KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/DYLAN LYSEN

DE SOTO, Kansas — As construction crews build Panasonic’s new $4 billion factory here, the Kansas tax subsidy law that helped bring the electric vehicle battery plant to the state is set to evaporate.

Kansas officials no longer have the power to underwrite mega-deal projects with hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives. The law, known as APEX, only let the state ink one deal each year in 2022 and 2023. Those tax giveaways for those two years went to Panasonic and Integra’s planned $1.8 billion semiconductor plant in the Wichita area.

Paul Hughes, the state’s deputy secretary for business development, asked lawmakers to extend the law into 2024 and beyond to keep open the possibility of bartering in tax breaks that might tempt other large employers to Kansas.

Related
July 15, 2022
July 14, 2022
July 13, 2022
February 2, 2022
Most Popular