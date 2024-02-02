State sales tax revenue falls short

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Revenue reported state government tax receipts in December were 6.5% below projections amid unexpected softness in state sales tax receipts and individual and corporate income tax payments.

The report outlining how total revenue fell $64 million below the estimate made by state economists came as the 2024 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly battled over size and structure of massive tax reduction bills. Kelly proposed a plan slashing state tax receipts by $1.1 billion over three years, while Republicans in the House and Senate seek enactment of a $1.6 billion tax bill despite a veto by the Democratic governor.

“Coming short of the estimates for the third month in a row emphasizes that tax cuts must be done in a fiscally responsible way,” Kelly said Thursday. “The bipartisan tax package that I’ve proposed to the Legislature provides substantive and direct tax relief to all Kansans without putting at risk our overall economy.”