State sets virus record

Churches suspended indoor, in-person services and the Topeka Zoo tightened its rules as Kansas continues to set coronavirus records. Gov. Laura Kelly said she doesn't plan to shut down businesses.

November 16, 2020 - 9:30 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some churches in Kansas suspended indoor, in-person worship services and the capital city’s zoo even tightened its rules as the the state set another record Friday for new coronavirus cases.

Public health officials in the Kansas City area urged new limits on restaurants and gatherings on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri state line. But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly publicly promised leaders of the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature again Friday that she has no plans to shut down businesses like she did for five weeks under a statewide stay-at-home order this spring.

The bishop of the Episcopal Church diocese that covers eastern Kansas this week directed its congregations to suspend indoor, in-person services through Dec. 13. Bishop Cathleen Chittenden Bascom is allowing outdoor gatherings if people wear masks and social distance. She said the hope is to resume indoor, in-person services two weeks before Christmas.

