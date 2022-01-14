States face ‘workforce crisis’ of those who care for people with disabilities

As most people were winding down last Friday night, Andrea Howell’s work was just getting started.

As a direct support professional, Howell provides care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She spends her Fridays caring for Amber and Tonisha, two clients living at a group home in Olathe.

Any other day, she’d be cooking dinner after picking them up from their day activities. But Fridays mark a special event in the home — when they celebrate the end of their week by eating out.