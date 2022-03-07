 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Student charged in Olathe high school shooting

An 18-year-old shot a resource officer and the school's athletic director; no students were injured

State News

March 6, 2022 - 8:26 PM

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old football player was charged Saturday in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school.

The Johnson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School. His bond is set at $1 million and no first appearance has been set.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond Saturday to questions about whether Elmore has an attorney, and none is listed for him in online court records.

