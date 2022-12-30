Study: Kansans had more marriages, drug-related deaths in 2021

TOPEKA — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found.

Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.

“The Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report contains information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and more,” State Registrar Kay Haug said in a news release about the summary. “It is a valuable tool for public health program evaluation and community health assessment.”