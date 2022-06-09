 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Study: More Kansas families relying on food pantries

More than half of Kansas food pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 as inflation increases the need for food assistance. However, a study finds that use of food pantries increases as it becomes more difficult for families to access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

June 9, 2022 - 2:23 PM

A Harvesters volunteer works at Just Food in Lawrence. More people are relying on food banks like Harvesters, which serves 26 counties in Kansas and Missouri. Photo by (Harvesters)

Fifty-two percent of Kansas food pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 than 2020, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.

This trend is nationwide, as food pantries are experiencing an increased need in food assistance because of inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic. In Kansas, the situation could soon get worse.

In April, the Kansas Legislature overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of House Bill 2448, which will require adults without dependents to complete an employment and training program in order to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance, formerly known as food stamps, starting July 1. The law will only apply to those ages 18 through 49 who work fewer than 30 hours a week.

