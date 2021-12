TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pedestrian in Topeka was killed after being struck by several vehicles, and a teenage driver is in custody for allegedly fleeing the scene.

The accident happened around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday near 21st and Fillmore. Police said 41-year-old Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr. of Topeka was in the street when he was struck by a passing motorist, then by several other vehicles.

McFeeters was pronounced dead at the scene.