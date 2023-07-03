Ten injured in Wichita nightclub shooting

An eighth gunshot victim from a weekend shooting at a Kansas nightclub has been confirmed, police said Monday, bringing the total number of people hurt to 10.

Wichita police had originally reported seven people with gunshot wounds and another two people who were trampled in the rush to escape the club being hospitalized following the early Sunday morning shooting.

An eighth shooting victim walked into a Wichita hospital later Sunday with a gunshot wound from the club shooting, Wichita Officer Juan Rebolledo confirmed. The man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Rebolledo did not give the man’s name or age.