Need help signing up for health insurance?

Contact Navigators at Thrive Allen County, 365-8128, as well as Joy Miller at Fort Scott’s Southwind Extension District office, 620-223-0332.

In 2014, a man in his fifties showed up at GraceMed Health Clinic in Wichita, asking about his options for buying health insurance.

He hadn’t bothered with coverage before. The expense proved daunting for someone running his own business.