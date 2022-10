PARSONS — Three people were arrested in Parsons last week for planting an improvised explosive device.

It’s the third bomb in three months discovered in town, according to The Morning Sun, Pittsburg’s newspaper.

Labette County officers arrested Holly R. Vanwinkle, Daniel L. Mitchell and Randall D. Baer. Vanwinkle and Mitchell, who both had active warrants, were placed under arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.