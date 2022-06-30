Topeka man tells judge he will defend himself from charges in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

TOPEKA — A Topeka man who faces federal charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to represent himself because his court-appointed attorney lacks computer skills.

Will Pope, in a letter to the Washington, D.C., judge who is handling his case, also claims his indictment was based on inaccurate information presented by prosecutors.

A grand jury indicted Pope and his brother on eight federal charges related to disruptive conduct inside the U.S. Capitol building, including interfering with a law enforcement officer, impeding passage inside the building, obstructing congressional proceedings and unlawfully entering a restricted area.