 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Topeka man tells judge he will defend himself from charges in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Pope’s attorney, Greg English, asked the judge on Wednesday to withdraw from the case. English included a copy of Pope’s letter, dated Tuesday, in his motion.

By

State News

June 30, 2022 - 5:05 PM

Will Pope holds a flag inside the Senate Carriage Entrance on the east side of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. (Screen capture from Jayden X video on YouTube)

TOPEKA — A Topeka man who faces federal charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to represent himself because his court-appointed attorney lacks computer skills.

Will Pope, in a letter to the Washington, D.C., judge who is handling his case, also claims his indictment was based on inaccurate information presented by prosecutors.

A grand jury indicted Pope and his brother on eight federal charges related to disruptive conduct inside the U.S. Capitol building, including interfering with a law enforcement officer, impeding passage inside the building, obstructing congressional proceedings and unlawfully entering a restricted area.

Related
June 16, 2022
June 10, 2022
June 7, 2022
March 8, 2022
Most Popular