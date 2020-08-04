Tornadoes unusually quiet so far

WICHITA, Kansas — Tornadoes aren’t forming at the same pace as usual this year, creating one of Kansas’ quietest storm seasons in recent memory.

In fact, there hasn’t been a single documented tornado in any of the 26 counties served by the National Weather Service’s Wichita office.

Meteorologists warn that the past isn’t a good measure of the future — and considering weather experts still aren’t entirely sure how tornadoes form in the first place, understanding why one year is more active than another is a difficult task.