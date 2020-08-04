Menu Search Log in

Tornadoes unusually quiet so far

Only 24 tornadoes have hit state this year; last year, there were 116 by this time.

August 4, 2020 - 9:44 AM

A tornado near Dodge City in 2016. Photo by FLICKR/LANE PEARMAN

WICHITA, Kansas — Tornadoes aren’t forming at the same pace as usual this year, creating one of Kansas’ quietest storm seasons in recent memory.

In fact, there hasn’t been a single documented tornado in any of the 26 counties served by the National Weather Service’s Wichita office.

Meteorologists warn that the past isn’t a good measure of the future — and considering weather experts still aren’t entirely sure how tornadoes form in the first place, understanding why one year is more active than another is a difficult task.

