 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Trans women barred from women’s bathrooms, female-only spaces

 Kansas lawmakers overrode Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of Senate Bill 180, which targets transgender women and girls.

By

State News

April 27, 2023 - 4:35 PM

Photo by Juan Moyano/Dreamstime/TNS

TOPEKA —  The Legislature successfully resurrected a transgender bathroom ban that bars transgender and intersex women from restrooms, locker rooms, rape crisis centers and other female-specific spaces, making Kansas the first state to enact such a wide-ranging measure.

Rep. John Alcala, a Topeka Democrat, said the language of the bill reminded him of prejudiced arguments for segregation made in the 1960s.  

“It’s the same sayings,” Alcala said. “I don’t want you in my bathroom, I don’t want you drinking  out of my water fountain. I don’t want you over at my house. I don’t want my kid hanging out with you.”

Related
April 21, 2023
April 29, 2022
March 18, 2021
February 24, 2021
Most Popular