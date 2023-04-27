Trans women barred from women’s bathrooms, female-only spaces

TOPEKA — The Legislature successfully resurrected a transgender bathroom ban that bars transgender and intersex women from restrooms, locker rooms, rape crisis centers and other female-specific spaces, making Kansas the first state to enact such a wide-ranging measure.

Rep. John Alcala, a Topeka Democrat, said the language of the bill reminded him of prejudiced arguments for segregation made in the 1960s.

“It’s the same sayings,” Alcala said. “I don’t want you in my bathroom, I don’t want you drinking out of my water fountain. I don’t want you over at my house. I don’t want my kid hanging out with you.”