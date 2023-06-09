Trash truck stolen

PARSONS — A city trash truck was stolen and wrecked Wednesday morning.

The Parsons Sun reported the 2020 Dodge Ram Mini Packer trash truck had been parked at the Parsons Municipal Building when it was taken late Wednesday morning. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported Caleb D. Grant, 17, of Ainsley, Neb., was driving the truck south of Chanute on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a sharp left turn, causing the truck to roll.