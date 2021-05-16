Two Kansas counties to review mask guidelines

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements.

Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state would immediately begin following those guidelines.

Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County health officer, said in a statement that health officials will discuss the new guidelines with county leaders during the county commission meeting on Wednesday.