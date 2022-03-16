 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Tyson: Pay teachers who buy supplies

Sen. Caryn Tyson proposed bills to give teachers an income tax credit and require school districts to reimburse teachers for supplies.

By

State News

March 16, 2022 - 3:57 PM

TOPEKA — Sen. Caryn Tyson says public schools and legislators for too long have ignored complaints from teachers who feel compelled to pay for classroom materials out of their own pockets.

Tyson, a Republican from Parker, told members of the Senate Education Committee this week that she and her husband donate money so teachers can purchase books and other items for students. Anybody who talks to teachers knows this is a problem, Tyson said, and she is tired of not seeing anything happen to address the problem.

“Our teachers, for some reason, they feel like they’re not respected, or second class citizens of Kansas. And that is not true,” Tyson said. “They have more impact on our lives than almost any other person that we interact with, besides family members and friends.”

