 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas treasurer

Sen. Caryn Tyson scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer. She's losing to Rep. Steven Johnson by 452 votes with 836 provisional ballots still to be reviewed.

By

State News

August 16, 2022 - 3:09 PM

From left, Shawnee County Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphan and Aaron Mays meet with Shawnee County election commissioner Andrew Howell on Monday at the election office to certify the Aug. 2 results. Photo by (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand.

State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with 102 out of 105 counties having certified their results, the Secretary of State’s office said. There were 836 provisional ballots left to be reviewed.

Johnson, from Assaria, said he hoped to learn the final numbers late Monday and begin work on the general election campaign.

