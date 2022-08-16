Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas treasurer

TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand.

State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with 102 out of 105 counties having certified their results, the Secretary of State’s office said. There were 836 provisional ballots left to be reviewed.

Johnson, from Assaria, said he hoped to learn the final numbers late Monday and begin work on the general election campaign.