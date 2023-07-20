Universities, colleges can offer 3-day free application option

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously voted Tuesday to create a three-day window during November in which public colleges and universities in the state would waive undergraduate application fees for Kansas residents regardless of a person’s income or age.

The pilot project scheduled for Nov. 7-9, 2023, would attempt to address the 11.5 percentage point decline between 2014 and 2021 in the rate of Kansas high school graduates who enrolled within one year at any of more than 30 public institutions under jurisdiction of the Board of Regents.

The free application initiative, modeled after a similar effort in Colorado, would be open to Kansas residents interested in enrolling as undergraduate students. Eligible persons would include first-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students and those seeking a second bachelor’s degree. Application fees in Kansas ranged from $25 to $40.