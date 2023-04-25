Urgent care facility to open in Emporia

EMPORIA — An Oklahoma-based healthcare company has plans to open an urgent care center in Emporia.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, a private company that provides same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, has begun construction on their facility, the Emporia Gazette reported.

Throughout its 33 urgent care locations, Xpress Wellness offers occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing and EKG services on-site, the newspaper said.