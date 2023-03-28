US 169 passing lane project to begin

Motorists traveling south of Allen County could encounter construction on U.S. 169 as the state builds a passing lane in Neosho County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to construct passing lanes on both sides of U.S. 169 in Neosho County and extend the Elk Creek bridge. The project area starts approximately a half-mile north of K-47 and continues north for two miles.

Traffic will be carried through the project with lane shifts as needed. The road work should be completed by late 2023.