 | Mon, May 03, 2021
Vaccination rates vary widely

Kansas and Missouri officials are working to persuade more people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

By

State News

May 3, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Kansas officials say the state has enough vaccines to inoculate all adults over 16 beginning March. 29. Photo by (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vaccination rates vary widely across Kansas and Missouri as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.

Statistics on the vaccination campaign show some communities making good progress distributing the shots while other, often rural areas, lag behind. In Kansas, a 26-percentage point gap exists between the county with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest. In Missouri, that gap is 33 percentage points.

The disparity could lead to islands of places where new infections are limited because of vaccinations next to places that continue to see hospitalizations linked to the virus, The Kansas City Star reports.

