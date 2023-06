CHENEY — A local fisherman helped resolve a 33-year-old mystery recently.

The Wichita Eagle reported John Mounce of Wichita was fishing in Cheney Reservoir May 29 when a sonar device tipped him off that a large object was below the water’s surface.

A livescope gave him a grainy glimpse of the object: the rusting, corroded remnants of a Jeep.