 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Wind farms bring big windfalls to Kansas communities

But pushback is mounting by those who choose to believe conspiracy theories that they can cause cancer and other far-fetched claims.

By

State News

October 5, 2021 - 10:45 AM

Turbines at the Gray County Wind Farm near Montezuma, Kansas. BRIAN GRIMMETT/KSN

MONTEZUMA, Kansas — As long as the wind has been blowing through the Kansas plains, people have been harnessing it to do their work.

But it wasn’t until 2001 that the first large-scale, megawatt-generating wind farm took root outside this small town in southwestern Kansas and began to harness the power of breezes on a 21st-century scale.

For anyone with a wall socket, it began to change what turned on the lights. For the environment, the wind farm marked another step to lighten mankind’s footprint on the planet. For people in the shadows of those towering three-blade contraptions, it meant found money

Related
March 24, 2021
October 27, 2017
May 10, 2017
December 1, 2016
Most Popular