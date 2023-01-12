 | Thu, Jan 12, 2023
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care

State Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig resumes Medicaid eligibility redetermination after three years of continuous coverage, potentially having 115,000 users "fall off the rolls."

January 12, 2023 - 3:10 PM

KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek affirms the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations to lawmakers questioning Kansas health response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a Jan.11, 2023 committee meeting. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. 

While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have to keep providing Medicaid coverage. That’s because of a Congress-approved December 2022 spending package Biden signed. The package allows states to begin redetermining eligibility for Medicaid in April for the first time in three years.

Medicaid removal

