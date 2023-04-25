 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Woman arrested after car chase

State News

April 25, 2023 - 4:51 PM

PARSONS — Parsons police arrested a local woman after she led them on a chase Thursday.

According to the Parsons Sun, Kristen Mattox-Graham had been pulled over, but sped off after officers told her she was wanted on a warrant out of Missouri. Mattox-Graham’s vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as she left the city, followed gravel roads before returning toward Parsons on U.S. 59.

The pursuit ended in the east side of town, the newspaper reported, where officers found what they described as THC edibles, a THC vape pin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

