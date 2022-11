Ronald G. Stockebrand, 73, and Patricia A. Stockebrand, 67, Yates Center, were injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident in Osage County.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Department, the Stockebrands were southbound on U.S. 75, near Melvern Lake, when they collided with a northbound van driven by Alexander B. Bowers, 25, Topeka.

Bowers had crossed the center line for an unknown reason, according to OCSD.