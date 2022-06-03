 | Fri, Jun 03, 2022
Staying in step

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy performs their annual recital on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

June 3, 2022 - 3:08 PM

A ‘Tangled’ affair Dallyn McGraw, left, is Rapunzel and Cara Porter is Mother Gothel in Miss Chelsea Dance Academy’s production of “The Lost Princess,” as part of the studio’s annual recital, which wraps up Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Additional photos are on Page A3. “The Lost Princess” is a variation of the fairy tale made popular by the movie “Tangled.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Youngsters in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy perform numbers to their annual recital, which wraps up at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Balcony tickets remain available for $10 apiece. It includes a performance of “The Lost Princess,” a variation of the fairy tale made popular by the movie “Tangled.

From left, are Hadley Smith, Parker Mitchel, Monroe Ashmore, Lola Church and Vincent Ramirez. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
From left, Nova Bishop, Declan Springer, Aubrey Buck and Scarlette Vogel perform at the MCDA annual recital. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
From left, ‘Golden Girls’ Cara Porter, Hallie McDermeit, Shelby Peters, and Jadyn Kaufman. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Penny Womelsdorf is lifted by her dance partners, from left, Lucy Neely, Ellisyn Kent and Bethany Croisant. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Lucy Neely, Kali Brock-Wilson, Tinselle Francis, Wren Clift, Kynli Baughn and Moira Springer dance to a number. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
