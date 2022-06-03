Staying in step

Youngsters in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy perform numbers to their annual recital, which wraps up at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Balcony tickets remain available for $10 apiece. It includes a performance of “The Lost Princess,” a variation of the fairy tale made popular by the movie “Tangled.

From left, are Hadley Smith, Parker Mitchel, Monroe Ashmore, Lola Church and Vincent Ramirez. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register From left, Nova Bishop, Declan Springer, Aubrey Buck and Scarlette Vogel perform at the MCDA annual recital. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register From left, ‘Golden Girls’ Cara Porter, Hallie McDermeit, Shelby Peters, and Jadyn Kaufman. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Penny Womelsdorf is lifted by her dance partners, from left, Lucy Neely, Ellisyn Kent and Bethany Croisant. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Lucy Neely, Kali Brock-Wilson, Tinselle Francis, Wren Clift, Kynli Baughn and Moira Springer dance to a number. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 5 photos