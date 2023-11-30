Stepping up

Students in Doug Kerr’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) class at Iola High School helped install steps for the gazebo at Allen County Regional Hospital Thursday morning. Kerr said Karen Gilpin with the hospital’s Auxiliary spurred the work. Kerr noted the students frequently refurbish furniture and repaint items. The class completed the steps in just a matter of days and were eager to install the finished product. “It’s a great learning experience for these students,” added Kerr. “They even learn about building codes.” The class works frequently with Thrive Allen County and the Iola Rotary Club, as well.