 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Super Tuesday takeaways

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump well on their way to securing their nominations.

By

News

March 6, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are well on their way to securing their nominations. Photo by Jim Watson/Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of the presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don’t want to see.

On not-so-Super Tuesday, there were few surprises. It became ever clearer President Joe Biden was on a path to the Democratic nomination that only some kind of personal catastrophe could alter.

Donald Trump is headed to a third Republican nomination, and a rematch against Biden — if Trump can navigate the 91 criminal charges against him and avoid any other calamity.

Related
August 26, 2020
August 25, 2020
June 3, 2020
March 4, 2020
Most Popular