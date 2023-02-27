 | Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday about President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, which could wipe away or reduce loans for millions of borrowers.

By

News

February 27, 2023 - 1:58 PM

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of The White House to celebrate President Biden cancelling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt on Aug. 25, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, which impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced.

So far, Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect, and it remains to be seen how the court, dominated 6-3 by conservatives, will respond. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though it will probably go longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 9 a.m.

Where things stand ahead of the hearing as well as what to expect:

