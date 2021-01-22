Menu Search Log in

Survey reveals rural economic gains

January 22, 2021 - 1:40 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The rural economy in parts of 10 Plains and Western states continues to grow, but rural bank CEOs say their biggest fears for the 2021 economy are excessive inflation and higher long-term interest rates, according to a new survey of bankers.

The overall index of the Rural Mainstreet Survey improved to 52.0 in January from December’s 51.6 — the highest reading since before the onset last year of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy. 

