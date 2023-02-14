Sweet deals

The Iola Public Library’s annual Everything Chocolate Sale, which is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It began in 2018. Linda Johnson and Yvonne Dunlap worked the morning shift, which was lively in spite of the foul weather. In preparation for the event, children’s librarian Lesa Cole hand-dipped almost 500 chocolate-covered strawberries, which were donated from Ottawa’s Price Chopper. The other goodies are the delicious creations of community members, who donate them for the sale.

Britain Folk, left, visits with Linda Johnson Tuesday morning at the Iola Public Library’s annual Everything Chocolate Sale. The sale, which is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register