 | Wed, Sep 01, 2021
Taking a revolutionary approach

Allen Community College's new sociology professor, Dr. Jose Perez Reisler, encourages his students to interact and explore diversity. He's also fascinated by Latin American revolutions, particularly Grenada.

By

News

September 1, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Dr. Jose Perez Reisler is the new sociology professor at Allen Community College. He grew up in Puerto Rico. The black-and-white Resistance flag, shown behind him, is a symbol of independence and was created in response to a U.S. financial oversight board that controls the territory’s finances. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The life — and especially the death — of former Grenada leader Maurice Bishop fascinates Dr. Jose Perez Reisler.

Bishop, the prime minister of Grenada from 1979 to 1983, was assassinated by members of his own party. 

Though it’s a generation away and on a distant Caribbean island, Bishop’s story of activism rings true today. Though his tenure was brief, Bishop’s role as prime minister was marked by his commitment to improving workers’ rights, women’s rights, and the struggle against racism and apartheid.

