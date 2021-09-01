Taking a revolutionary approach

The life — and especially the death — of former Grenada leader Maurice Bishop fascinates Dr. Jose Perez Reisler.

Bishop, the prime minister of Grenada from 1979 to 1983, was assassinated by members of his own party.

Though it’s a generation away and on a distant Caribbean island, Bishop’s story of activism rings true today. Though his tenure was brief, Bishop’s role as prime minister was marked by his commitment to improving workers’ rights, women’s rights, and the struggle against racism and apartheid.