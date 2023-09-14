Texas AG trial continues

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began calling witnesses Thursday and Donald Trump came to his defense on social media as a verdict in the historic trial draws closer.

The timing of the former president’s reaffirmed support for Paxton, who tried to baselessly help Trump overturn the election in 2020, comes as a jury of mostly Republican senators are on the cusp of deciding whether to remove Paxton from office over charges of corruption and bribery.

Blasting the impeachment as “shameful,” Trump sought to make his presence felt in the waning moments of a trial that has showcased fractures in the party. Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led Texas House in May, but activists on the far right have mounted a pressure campaign aimed at several GOP senators who could tilt the verdict.