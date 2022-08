HUMBOLDT — Around these parts, the locals like to joke that it takes two hours to drive to a big city from any direction: Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, Tulsa, Joplin.

If that’s true, it would make Allen County the middle of everywhere.

Damaris Kunkler, community engagement director with A Bolder Humboldt, hopes to capitalize on that location to bring The Middle of Everywhere Music Festival to Humboldt.