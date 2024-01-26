 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Theatre program wins big

Allen Community College's theatre program recently won awards in technical theatre, direction, and performance at  the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region V in Des Moines, Iowa.

January 26, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Nautianna Goforth, left, stars as Zelda, a biologist near the end of her career, and Maddie Hodgden stars as Rachel, a graduate student researching evolutionary biology in the Allen Community College production of “The How and the Why.” Register file photo

Tiago Cortes of Brazil thought he wanted to be an electrical engineer. Then he started designing sets for Allen Community College’s theatre program.

“When I was in the process of creating and building, I saw it was not too different from engineering. You have to solve problems and build things. You have to be creative,” Cortes said.

His efforts garnered a Region Award in Scenic Design from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region V in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month.

