Theatre program wins big

Tiago Cortes of Brazil thought he wanted to be an electrical engineer. Then he started designing sets for Allen Community College’s theatre program.

“When I was in the process of creating and building, I saw it was not too different from engineering. You have to solve problems and build things. You have to be creative,” Cortes said.

His efforts garnered a Region Award in Scenic Design from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region V in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month.