There’s gonna be a Revival

HUMBOLDT — Be bold.
Be bold in your thinking. Be bold with your ideas and your vision. Be bold with projects.
That’s the idea behind A Bolder Humboldt, a development group led by the Joe and Janie Works family.
The latest project may be one of the boldest yet: Turn a former church into a music venue that hosts national touring artists as well as regional performers of all genres.
Then, add a music educational component, bringing musicians, lessons and opportunities from around the world, both in person and virtually.
It’s called “Revival Music Hall,” a name that capitalizes on both the history of the church as well as the resurging business development in Humboldt.
The music venue is currently under construction at the former Presbyterian Church at 10th and Bridge streets.
In 2006, the building was established as the Confraternity of Our Lady Peace House of Prayer, run by a controversial Irish woman who claimed to be a prophet who saw visions and had stigmata. It closed a few years later and was eventually purchased by the Works family, along with the Bailey Hotel building.
Tony Works, son of Joe and Janie, is overseeing the Revival Music Hall project on behalf of A Bolder Humboldt. Damaris Kunkler, community engagement director for the group, is the project manager.
“The project saves a beautiful historic building that would be tragic to allow it to deteriorate,” Works said. “It will bring the joy of live music to our community, and expose visitors to what’s happening here. It’s definitely a shoot-for-the-stars attempt at creating a unique destination.”
Music venue
Construction began about a year ago, but has been slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipments of material and equipment were delayed. Construction crews were busy with other projects.
Still, it’s shaping up. Kunkler hopes the music venue will be open by the end of the year.
The first priority was to preserve the structure of the building, through tuck pointing and foundation work.
“It’s always in the front of our mind to preserve the historical integrity and do as little altering as possible,” Kunkler said.
For example, at the front of the sanctuary — which will be the stage — features a large pipe organ. It will remain and make a stunning backdrop for performers.
“It’s fully intact but not functional,” Kunkler said of the beautiful facade.
Most of the pews will be removed but stored. Some are being renovated to fit in the music venue for seating.
The original sanctuary will become a “general admission” area with mostly standing room only. The pews or other types of seating could be brought back in for more intimate concerts or “singer-songwriter” events.
An upstairs balcony will include a bar. Floor-to-ceiling stained glass windows provide another magnificent backdrop. Another section upstairs will be designated as a VIP area. Alcoholic beverages will be sold at the venue.
A Bolder Humboldt hired professional sound and lighting companies to install equipment. The companies have done work for places like the Hard Rock Cafe in Tulsa and casinos in Oklahoma.
“They know what they are doing,” Kunkler said.
A small room will be dedicated as a space for the church’s unique artifacts and religious memorabilia.
Major construction is happening downstairs, where the basement is being renovated into a massive “green room” with overnight accommodations for the musical performers.
“Humboldt has limited places to stay,” Kunkler said. “That’s going to be one of the coolest features of the church. I don’t think a lot of other music venues are set up for the artists to stay overnight. It’ll be a place where they can feel safe and it’s very private.”
The basement will accommodate up to eight people with three bedrooms, two full showers and dressing rooms, a kitchen and dining room. It will also feature a large “creative space” where musicians can practice or relax before and after the show.
“We’ll offer functional wall art, meaning instruments will be the art,” she said. “Maybe they’ll feel like having a little open jam or be inspired to write music.”
Kunkler envisions opportunities to offer “meet-and-greet” events for VIP ticket holders.
She also dreams of opportunities for marketing, such as encouraging visiting performers to record short videos that can be posted on social media like TikTok or on a dedicated Revival Music Hall YouTube page.
“I really think about how this can be marketed on digital platforms in a way that’s creative and quirky and forward-thinking,” she said.
Research and internships
Renovating the church building is no small feat, but that’s only a part of the project.
A Bolder Humboldt members have also been immersing themselves into the music industry, learning how to host events and artists in a way that is different from other area performing arts centers.
Kunkler grew up with music. Her grandparents were competitive ballroom dancers, and her father was always part of a band. She’s also a singer-songwriter and performs at venues across the region. She performed at the Kansas State Fair two years ago and will return in September.
That gives her a special connection to the project, but she’s had to learn quite a bit about the management side of performing. She’s visited several well-known music venues in Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, meeting with administrators to learn the ropes.
Also helping with research is Jaylynn Reno, a junior at Humboldt High School.
Kunkler approached the school for a possible internship to help launch The Venue.
“I wanted someone who is young and bold, who will be here for the whole project,” Kunkler said. “It’s a transactional relationship. I want to learn from our young people just as much as they learn from us. And I want them to be a tentacle that reaches into the high school and allows us to connect with other students for future opportunities.”
Reno fit the bill.
Reno plays guitar and is a dancer, though her ultimate career goal is aimed at criminal profiling or something scientific.
For the project, Reno is focused on social media.
She’s contacted music venues in about a 500-mile radius, anywhere from Nashville to Denver, making a detailed spreadsheet of information such as capacity, contracts and ticket sales.
She has a similar database filled with musical artists, outlining their style of music as well as downloads on online music platforms.
Revival Music Hall likely will target artists who have between 750,000 to 1.5 million downloads, Kunkler estimated. She hopes to find “up-and-coming” musical acts who are scheduled for shows within a two-hour radius, such as between Kansas City; Topeka; Lawrence; Wichita; Tulsa, Okla.; and Joplin, Mo.
“It’s a lot of research and just learning as we go,” Reno said. “I heard about this project and thought it sounded really awesome. I wanted to be part of it.”
Reno also has learned about construction, which she didn’t expect. Kunkler hopes Reno and future interns will also learn about sound and light engineering, event photography and social media marketing.
“There are so many opportunities for high-level, technical education here,” Kunkler said.
Plus, she said, “they might meet some famous people.”
Education
The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the world on a virtual level.
During lockdowns last year, Kunkler and other musicians learned to perform in creative ways online. They offered livestream concerts from their living rooms. They jammed with musicians around the world on Zoom or other virtual platforms. They offered online “meet-and-greet” discussions with fans.
Those moments inspired Kunkler.
“My dream would be to offer an after-school program with music lessons from teachers around the world,” Kunkler said.
“I want to think very big and brash. You’ve heard of telemedicine. This is telemusic.”
For example, say a student in Humboldt wants to learn to play the harp. Kunkler could find a harp teacher in another country who is willing to teach virtually.
“I want to find a teacher who will create passion and ignite a child’s interest, and expose them to new types of music and someone in a different culture,” she said.
Future opportunities also could include bringing in recording equipment and teaching students how to mix and record their own music, then upload them to online music platforms.
“The world is open to us, digitally,” Kunkler said. “The possibilities are limitless.”
