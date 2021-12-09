 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

This old house gets new life

A renovation at a home at 224 S. Walnut has given new life to a house that's around 130 years old.

By

News

December 9, 2021 - 10:17 AM

The home of Robbie and Lorna Atkins at 224 S. Walnut has seen plenty of renovations over the past several months, with a new porch, siding, sidewalk and more. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Out the north windows of the Iola Register, the staff has enjoyed watching the renovation taking place the last several months at the home of Robbie and Lorna Atkins at 224 S. Walnut. 

Robbie Atkins shows off his new porch. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

First a new roof, then new siding, an expansive porch, a new sidewalk, and lastly, the painting of the ornate trim that encompasses the upstairs windows. Still to come are new windows, additional facing for the porch’s pillars and guttering. 

The renovations have given a tired, old house a new life. 

Related
October 3, 2019
April 24, 2019
August 23, 2017
April 2, 2012
Most Popular