This old house gets new life

Out the north windows of the Iola Register, the staff has enjoyed watching the renovation taking place the last several months at the home of Robbie and Lorna Atkins at 224 S. Walnut.

Robbie Atkins shows off his new porch. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

First a new roof, then new siding, an expansive porch, a new sidewalk, and lastly, the painting of the ornate trim that encompasses the upstairs windows. Still to come are new windows, additional facing for the porch’s pillars and guttering.

The renovations have given a tired, old house a new life.