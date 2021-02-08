Menu Search Log in

Tiny chameleon a contender for smallest reptile

Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world’s smallest reptile.

By

News

February 8, 2021 - 9:22 AM

BERLIN (AP) — It fits on a human fingertip, but this chameleon could make a big splash.

Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world’s smallest reptile.

Frank Glaw, who was part of the international team of researchers that classified the new species and named it Brookesia nana said the body of the male specimen appeared to be just 13.5-millimeters-long (a little more than a 1/2-inch.)

Related
January 15, 2020
September 22, 2014
October 12, 2010
January 30, 2010
Trending