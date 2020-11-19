‘Tis the season

Menu Search Log in

Community improvement group decorates planters downtown.

November 19, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Iola CITF/PRIDE members decorate downtown planters for the holidays. Here, Chelsey Beasley, left, and Donna Houser fight the wind to install candy cane decorations. Also assisting were Corey Schinstock, Heather Curry and Tiffany Reed, CITF president. Photo by Tabitha Graham / Iola Register
Iola CITF/PRIDE members decorate downtown planters for the holidays. Here, Chelsey Beasley, left, and Donna Houser fight the wind to install candy cane decorations. Also assisting were Corey Schinstock, Heather Curry and Tiffany Reed, CITF president.

