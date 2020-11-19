‘Tis the season

Iola CITF/PRIDE members decorate downtown planters for the holidays. Here, Chelsey Beasley, left, and Donna Houser fight the wind to install candy cane decorations. Also assisting were Corey Schinstock, Heather Curry and Tiffany Reed, CITF president.
