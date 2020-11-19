‘Tis the season

Community Involvement Task Force members decorate downtown planters for the holidays. Corey Schinstock, Tiffany Reed, CITF president. and Heather Curry install decorations. Photo by Tabitha Graham

Iola CITF/PRIDE members decorate downtown planters for the holidays. Here, Chelsey Beasley, left, and Donna Houser fight the wind to install candy cane decorations. Also assisting were Corey Schinstock, Heather Curry and Tiffany Reed, CITF president.

