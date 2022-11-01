Toland releases second book in Funston trilogy

“Heat and Ice,” the second book of Clyde Toland’s “Becoming Frederick Funston Trilogy,” has been released.

Clyde Toland Register file photo

Signed copies of the book — officially titled “Heat and Ice: Frederick Funston’s Exploration of Death Valley, Alaska, and the British Northwest Territory’’ — will be available soon at the Allen County Historical Society. The brook is also available on Amazon.

This portion of Funston’s biography covers his years as an explorer and as a botanist for the United States Department of Agriculture.