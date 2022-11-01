 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Toland releases second book in Funston trilogy

Local historian Clyde Toland has released "Heat and Ice," the second book in his trilogy about Iola native Frederick Funston.

By

News

November 1, 2022 - 2:57 PM

“Heat and Ice,” the second book of Clyde Toland’s “Becoming Frederick Funston Trilogy,” has been released.

Clyde TolandRegister file photo

Signed copies of the book — officially titled “Heat and Ice: Frederick Funston’s Exploration of Death Valley, Alaska, and the British Northwest Territory’’ — will be available soon at the Allen County Historical Society. The brook is also available on Amazon.

This portion of Funston’s biography covers his years as an explorer and as a botanist for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Related
April 8, 2022
July 27, 2015
July 27, 2015
December 20, 2014
Most Popular