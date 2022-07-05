Too hot: Advisory in effect

An excessive heat advisory is in effect in Allen County until Thursday evening, prompting emergency and health officials to urge residents to take precautions.
Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees through Thursday, with the heat index topping 108.
Cooler weather — a balmy 95 degrees or so — will arrive Friday. Real relief may be slow to come; temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for at least a week and could reach 100 at times.
Evenings will cool off only slightly, dropping to the 70s. A small chance of evening thunderstorms are possible this week, with greater chances late next week.
The area has battled temperatures mostly in the 90s for about three weeks, with brief periods of relief through slightly lower temperatures and thunderstorms.
The county’s 911 center has fielded several calls for heat exhaustion, director Chelsie Angleton said on Tuesday.
She encourages residents to wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Attempt to keep cool, especially if you work outside. If you must be outside and find yourself getting hot, cool off with wet towels, or seek relief in a pool, pond or lake.
The National Weather Service also recommends rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening, and to take extra precautions if you work outside.
Also, do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.
When overheated, move to a cooler place, loosen clothing and cool off with a wet cloth or cool bath.
Seek medical care if you are throwing up, symptoms get worse or symptoms last longer than 1 hour.
If you notice signs of heat stroke in yourself or others, call 911.
THE CDC offers a list of signs of heat exhaustion:
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale, and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
• Nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness or weakness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Fainting (passing out)
SIGNS of heat stroke include:
• Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher.
• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
• Fast, strong pulse
• Headache
• Dizziness
• Nausea
• Confusion
• Losing consciousness (passing out)
