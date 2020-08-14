Menu Search Log in

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection.

August 14, 2020 - 12:09 PM

SAN CLEMENTE, CA - MAY 15: James Daniels, 59, a postal carrier, loads mail in his truck for delivery at San Clemente Post Office on Friday, May 15, 2020 in San Clemente, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

