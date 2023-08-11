Turning it up a notch with Iola Radio

With new owners, and a few tweaks to the station programming, Iola Radio will continue to strive to be one with the community, Chris Shank promises.

Shank is president and sales manager with Ad Astra Radio, which acquired Iola’s KIKS and KIOL radio stations from Tom and Monica Norris July 1.

Shank and his family, as well as other Ad Astra crew members were in Iola last week to begin sorting through the equipment housed at the station as part of a planned upgrade for several components.