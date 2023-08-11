 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
Turning it up a notch with Iola Radio

New Iola radio owners Ad Astra plan to focus on community connections. A few tweaks have been made to programming, including a shift to broadcasting the Kansas City Chiefs games on 101.5 FM. Several familiar faces — and voices — remain part of the team.

August 11, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Helping with a recent cleanup session at the KIKS and KIOL Radio south of Iola are, from left, Brandon and son Jonah, Mike Sailor, Aaron Napier and son Eli, Mike Russell, Chris Shank, his son Calvin, daughters Juliette and Clara, wife Jessica and son Jack. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With new owners, and a few tweaks to the station programming, Iola Radio will continue to strive to be one with the community, Chris Shank promises.

Shank is president and sales manager with Ad Astra Radio, which acquired Iola’s KIKS and KIOL radio stations from Tom and Monica Norris July 1.

Shank and his family, as well as other Ad Astra crew members were in Iola last week to begin sorting through the equipment housed at the station as part of a planned upgrade for several components.

