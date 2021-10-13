U.S. opens borders with Mexico and Canada

WASHINGTON — The White House late Tuesday announced it will open U.S. land borders to fully vaccinated travelers in early November, ending more than a year of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The requirements will apply to people crossing the Canadian and Mexican borders for nonessential purposes, such as visiting friends and family or tourism. The administration announced last month that air travelers to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated starting in November.

In a second phase of that plan, beginning January, all travelers — essential and nonessential — will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the U.S. from Canada or Mexico.