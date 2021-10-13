 | Wed, Oct 13, 2021
U.S. opens borders with Mexico and Canada

Fully vaccinated travelers will be welcomed

October 13, 2021 - 9:39 AM

U.S. Customs officers stand beside a sign saying that the U.S. border is closed at the Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario, on March 22, 2020. After more than a year of restrictions, the land borders are opening again starting in November. (Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The White House late Tuesday announced it will open U.S. land borders to fully vaccinated travelers in early November, ending more than a year of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The requirements will apply to people crossing the Canadian and Mexican borders for nonessential purposes, such as visiting friends and family or tourism. The administration announced last month that air travelers to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated starting in November.

In a second phase of that plan, beginning January, all travelers — essential and nonessential — will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the U.S. from Canada or Mexico.

