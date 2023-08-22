 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Ukrainian saboteurs suspected in Russian plane hit

Ukrainian saboteurs carried out drone attacks that hit bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia, according to Ukraine media.

August 22, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Platoon commanders of Ukraine’s National Guard take part in a military training in Kharkiv region, on July 26, 2023. Photo by (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services carried out a pair of recent drone attacks that hit parked bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia, Ukraine media claimed Tuesday.

The attacks on Russian airfields on Saturday and Monday destroyed two Russian bombers and damaged two other aircraft, according to Ukrainska Pravda, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone.

That newspaper and Ukraine’s NV news outlet said groups of saboteurs were behind the audacious strikes, which suggest that Ukraine’s scope of action is broadening. It was not possible to verify the claims on the ground.

